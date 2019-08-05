Moscow Courts Begin Hearing Cases Against Weekend Protests

Moscow courts began hearing Monday cases filed against last weekend's demonstrations which saw hundreds of people detained by authorities.

Russian opposition got out on the streets in fresh protests during the weekend to challenge the election body's decision to ban opposition candidates from contesting the September parliamentary polls.

The city administration had offered to arrange a legal meeting on Aug. 10, but the protesters refused to reconcile.

The fallout resulted in the detention of between 600 to 900 people, based on figures released by the government and opposition.

Supporters of the detainees gathered at the city courts in a show of strength.





Also on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow will send a protest note to the U.S. and Germany for interfering in its internal matters.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow had published a detailed map of the planned protest route and Germany urges Russia to release the detainees.

