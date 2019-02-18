Moscow Expresses Worry About ISIS 'Transfer Mechanism' to Foreign States

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The transfer of foreign terrorists from Syria must be performed in accordance with the relative UN resolution, Russian foreign minister said on Monday.

The first step of the algorithm is the data transfer of the detained individuals to the countries of citizenship, Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following the talks with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in the Russian capital Moscow.

"These individuals are suspected terrorists, they are foreign terrorist fighters, this is the term part in the UN Security Council resolution, and it contains a very clear list of steps to be taken against them when they fall into the hands of the respective countries fighting against terrorists.

“These criteria must be met, and the first absolutely essential step is transparency and the transfer of data on these individuals," he said.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called in a tweet "Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters" that the U.S. "captured in Syria and put them on trial".

Trump was referring to Daesh terrorists as ISIS fighters.

