In Moscow: King Abdullah Hold Talks With President Putin

His Majesty King Abdullah held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow, covering the deep-rooted bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The talks, attended by HRH Prince Ali, addressed bolstering ties between the two countries and peoples, and stepping up cooperation across various fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also covered the importance of maintaining coordination on various issues of mutual concern, in service of shared interests, global peace and security.

In remarks at the top of the meeting, King Abdullah highlighted the continuously improving relations between Jordan and Russia, noting the vast opportunities to advance cooperation across the fields of agriculture, medicine and vaccine production.

His Majesty noted Russia’s stabilising role in Syria, lauding Moscow and President Putin for being steadfast supporters of stability in the Middle East amidst all regional challenges.

The King commended the historic Russian role in the Middle East peace process, expressing optimism in the ability to improve the lives of the Palestinian people and the chances of relaunching dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis, especially after having met with the new Israeli government.

His Majesty voiced concern over the unfolding events in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of stepping up the fight against extremism in the region and around the world.

Noting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest developments in Afghanistan, the King stressed the importance of coordination in the fight against extremism.

His Majesty expressed appreciation of Russia’s support for Jordan in securing COVID-19 vaccines to counter the pandemic, thanking President Putin for the opportunity to visit the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2021” and view the latest military technology on display.

For his part, President Putin welcomed His Majesty’s visit to the arms exhibition, and noted that his country’s relations with Jordan are constantly developing in various fields, especially in the areas of policy, trade and economy, citing the work of the joint intergovernmental commission.

In addition, Putin pointed to joint efforts to counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very glad to see you, Your Majesty. I hope we will have an active discussion of the current urgent matters, including the topics that we have been talking about for many years, the situation in Syria, and the currently escalating situation in Afghanistan,” the president concluded.

Discussions at the meeting covered regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, with His Majesty stressing the need to reach just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.

The two leaders also discussed the latest developments in Syria, especially in the south, with the King calling for reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that safeguards the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria, while guaranteeing the safe return of refugees.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan’s Ambassador to Russia Khaled Shawabkeh, and a number of senior Russian officials attended the talks, which continued over a working lunch hosted by President Putin in honour of His Majesty and the Jordanian delegation.