Moscow Reports Coronavirus Growth All Over Russia

Russia on Saturday reported further growth of the coronavirus cases as 1,667 more people tested positive over the last 24 hours, the authorities said.

The total number of patients rose to 13,584 in 82 regions, the emergency team said in a statement.

With 12 more fatalities registered since Friday, the overall death toll rose to 106, it added.

While 250 people were discharged from hospital after recovery in past 24 hours, more than a thousand recovered since the outbreak in Russia, the statement noted.

Most people who contract the virus exhibit mild symptoms and recover, but it can be particularly lethal for individuals with pre-existing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and asthma.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 103,000 people, and infected some 1.69 million, while around 377,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.