Munich: Top Diplomats From The Worldover Discuss Implementing The Libya Cease-Fire

Foreign ministers and top diplomats from across the world gathered in Munich on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Libya cease-fire and arms embargo.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is attending the meeting, along with the foreign ministers of France, Italy and several countries from the region, at the invitation of Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas.

UN Security Council members Russia, China and the U.S. sent senior diplomats to Munich for the meeting.

The one-day gathering is the first follow-up committee meeting within the Berlin process, an initiative by the UN and Germany, seeking unity among international actors to support efforts for a political solution and cease-fire in Libya.

World leaders and regional actors pledged to support the current Libyan cease-fire and arms embargo, during the Berlin Conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Jan. 19. Participating states agreed to set up a follow-up committee to discuss the monitoring mechanisms and implementation of the Berlin Conference conclusions.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming lives of more than 1,000 people.

