  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Munich: Top Diplomats From The Worldover Discuss Implementing The Libya Cease-Fire

Munich: Top Diplomats From The Worldover Discuss Implementing The Libya Cease-Fire

Published February 16th, 2020 - 11:28 GMT
Members of the international committee pose for a family photo during a follow-up meeting on Libya, arranged by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (first row, C), on the sidelines of 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 16, 2020: (first row, L-R) Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secreta
Members of the international committee pose for a family photo during a follow-up meeting on Libya, arranged by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (first row, C), on the sidelines of 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 16, 2020: (first row, L-R) Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya, United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor; (row behind, L-R): US diplomat Henry Wooster, Tunisian Foreign Minister Sabri Bachtobji, Ch
Highlights
Libya's legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming lives of more than 1,000 people.

Foreign ministers and top diplomats from across the world gathered in Munich on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Libya cease-fire and arms embargo.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is attending the meeting, along with the foreign ministers of France, Italy and several countries from the region, at the invitation of Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas.

UN Security Council members Russia, China and the U.S. sent senior diplomats to Munich for the meeting.

The one-day gathering is the first follow-up committee meeting within the Berlin process, an initiative by the UN and Germany, seeking unity among international actors to support efforts for a political solution and cease-fire in Libya.

World leaders and regional actors pledged to support the current Libyan cease-fire and arms embargo, during the Berlin Conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Jan. 19. Participating states agreed to set up a follow-up committee to discuss the monitoring mechanisms and implementation of the Berlin Conference conclusions.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming lives of more than 1,000 people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...