Musk predicts Trump to win elections if indicted

ALBAWABA - Twitter chief Elon Musk predicted that former U.S. President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential elections, if he were indicted.

Trump said he expected police arrest him on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if his comment was mere speculation, or based on information leaked to him by individuals involved in probing a list of crimes he allegedly committed in the past seven years.

"Our nation is now third world and dying. The American dream is dead! The radical left anarchists have stolen our presidential election, and with it, the heart of our country.…

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted Saturday.

News first broke Friday that Manhattan prosecutors plan to indict Trump next week over a hush money payment the former president allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels as a candidate in the 2016 presidential election.