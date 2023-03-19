Musk predicts Trump to win elections if indicted

  1. Home
Published March 19th, 2023 - 06:59 GMT
DAVENPORT, IOWA - MARCH 13: Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump's visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hosted events in the state last week. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Twitter chief Elon Musk predicts that former U.S. President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election, if he were indicted.

ALBAWABA - Twitter chief Elon Musk predicted that former U.S. President Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential elections, if he were indicted.

Trump said he expected police arrest him on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if his comment was mere speculation, or based on information leaked to him by individuals involved in probing a list of crimes he allegedly committed in the past seven years.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted Saturday.

News first broke Friday that Manhattan prosecutors plan to indict Trump next week over a hush money payment the former president allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels as a candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

