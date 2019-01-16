Muslim Congresswoman Tlaib Slams Islamophobic Message

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) at the ceremonial swearing-in of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on January 3, 2018. (AFP/ File)

A Palestinian-American Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib blasted on Tuesday Florida city commissioner’s Islamophobic message.

In a Jan. 8 Facebook post, Anabelle Lima-Taub, a commissioner in Hallandale Beach, compared Tlaib to a suicide bomber, who will blow up herself one day.

“A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill,” Lima-Taub wrote.

Tlaib said in a tweet: “This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum - this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.”

The Florida official -- who also added a link to a petition demanding Tlaib be removed from Congress -- faced harsh criticism for her Islamophobic message.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for Lima-Taub’s resignation.

“CAIR-Florida strongly condemns the disgraceful racist and Islamophobic statements published by Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub,” Wilfredo Ruiz, communications director for the CAIR in Florida, said in a statement.

