  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Myanmar’s Military Junta Killed Over 827 Since February Coup

Myanmar’s Military Junta Killed Over 827 Since February Coup

Published May 27th, 2021 - 04:11 GMT
Myanmar’s military junta has killed 3 more people.
In this file photo taken on February 13, 2015, opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi greets supporters as she leaves a ceremony to mark the 100th birthday of her father and independence hero Aung San in the central Myanmar town of Natmauk. STR / AFP
Highlights
Ex-political prisoner among 3 more killed by Myanmar military junta, 4,313 people currently detained, says local group

Myanmar’s military junta has killed three more people in the country, raising the death toll in protests against the Feb. 1 coup to 827, according to a local monitoring group.

Also ReadDeposed Leader Suu Kyi Appears for the First Time Since Myanmar CoupDeposed Leader Suu Kyi Appears for the First Time Since Myanmar Coup

The latest victims were in Bago Township in the southern-central Bago Region, Myo Thit Township in the central Magway Region, and the town of Kale in the northwestern Sagaing Region, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said in an update late on Tuesday.

One of the people killed was Mae Gyi, also known as Soe Moe Hlaing, a former political prisoner and member of the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front.

He was arrested on May 22 and “killed yesterday evening from brutal torture in interrogation,” the AAPP said.


A total of 4,313 people are currently under detention in Myanmar, with 102 of them having been sentenced, the report said.

According to the AAPP, the junta has issued arrest warrants for 1,861 people, 20 of whom will face the death penalty and 14 will be jailed for three years with hard labor if they are caught.

Pro-democracy protests erupted in Myanmar when the military seized power on Feb. 1 by overthrowing civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.

Protesters continue to defy the junta despite its lethal crackdown and use of brutal methods against civilians throughout the Southeast Asian country.

Also ReadDeposed Leader Suu Kyi Appears for the First Time Since Myanmar CoupMyanmar: 805 Killed Since Coup

Many countries, including the US, have imposed sanctions on the military regime.

Suu Kyi attended a court hearing Monday, her first public appearance since being detained by the military.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:military juntaJuntaMyanmarCoup

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...