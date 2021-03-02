Myanmar: 30 People Killed,1200 Detained Since The Military Coup

Thirty people have been killed and more than 1,200 have been detained by the police and security forces since the military coup in Myanmar, according to a human rights organization.

The Myanmar-based human rights group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), revealed on Monday that the police and security forces had taken 1,213 people into custody, charged, or convicted in connection with the Feb. 1 military coup.

Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing was 23 years old when he was brutally killed by the military during pro-democracy protests in Yangon on Myanmar’s bloodiest day since the coup - Sunday February 28. Today, his heartbroken family held his funeral surrounded by many #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/07zkfw3xos — Freya Cole (@freya_cole) March 2, 2021

The AAPP reported that a total of 913 people are either being detained or charged, including four of whom have been convicted by the court.

"In addition, at least 30 people have been killed due to the violent and arbitrary crackdowns since the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's government last month," said the NGO in a statement.

"We pay respect to the heroes who sacrificed their lives and freedoms to fight for democracy and human rights," they added.

According to the AAPP, protesters and journalists in Yangon were met with rubber bullets and tear gas during the anti-coup protest on Monday.

There are still large numbers of anti-coup protesters on the streets of Yangon every day despite the lethal force that has been used by the Myanmar junta's forces #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/XiCVssvfZ5 — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) March 2, 2021

At the same time, about 100 people were arrested across the country.

Security forces blocked the main roads of Anawrahtra and Bogyoke Aung San in downtown Yangon.

The NGO alleged that the security forces raided the homes in Myeik, violently assaulted the residents, and robbed them of their money.

This article has been adapted from its original source.