Myanmar: More Than 3,100 Jailed After The Military Coup

Published April 11th, 2021 - 12:15 GMT
701 killed due to protests against a military coup
Activists rally calling on the United Nations to take action to Save Myanmar in Santa Monica, California on April 10, 2021. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, with protesters refusing to submit to the junta and demanding a return to democracy. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP
More than 3,100 people detained, 650 arrest warrants issued.

The death toll in Myanmar rose to 701 from protests against a military coup and the arrest of elected government officials.

A daily report by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said there were new casualties from areas where security forces intervened with civilians.

The report updated the casualty figure and said 3,012 people were detained.

It said 656 arrest warrants were issued for demonstrators who are against the coup.

At least 82 people were killed in Bago Friday when the military intervened with protesters.

Myanmar's military seized power on Feb. 1 after allegations of rigging during the Nov. 8, 2020 elections and rising political tensions in the country.


The military detained several officials and ruling party leaders, including the country's de facto leader and Foreign Minister, Aung San Suu Kyi, and declared a state of emergency for one year.

High-ranking officials in custody are being tried in a military court, as widespread demonstrations continue.

