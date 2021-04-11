Myanmar: More Than 3,100 Jailed After The Military Coup

The death toll in Myanmar rose to 701 from protests against a military coup and the arrest of elected government officials.

A daily report by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said there were new casualties from areas where security forces intervened with civilians.

The report updated the casualty figure and said 3,012 people were detained.

Myanmar's special envoy to the UN, Dr. Sasa, speaks to CNN's Becky Anderson and urges the international community to respond to growing violence in Myanmar following a military coup.Source: CNN. https://t.co/ChYTd3PjLV — Dr. Sasa (@DrSasa22222) April 7, 2021

It said 656 arrest warrants were issued for demonstrators who are against the coup.

At least 82 people were killed in Bago Friday when the military intervened with protesters.

Myanmar's military seized power on Feb. 1 after allegations of rigging during the Nov. 8, 2020 elections and rising political tensions in the country.



The military detained several officials and ruling party leaders, including the country's de facto leader and Foreign Minister, Aung San Suu Kyi, and declared a state of emergency for one year.

High-ranking officials in custody are being tried in a military court, as widespread demonstrations continue.

Monks take to the streets in Mandalay to protest against military coup in Myanmar#Apr11Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #MilkTeaAlliance pic.twitter.com/9yL0N0rSr6 — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) April 11, 2021