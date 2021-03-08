Myanmar: Two Killed as Police Fire Live Bullets at Protesters

  1. Home
Published March 8th, 2021 - 08:43 GMT
Riot police hold their firearms as they face off with protesters
Riot police hold their firearms as they face off with protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on March 8, 2021. STR / AFP
At least two people were killed and several others injured on Monday when security forces fired live bullets at protesters in northern Myanmar, local media reported.

Soldiers, not police, fired several shots to disperse the crowd in Myitkyina, the capital of restive Kachin state, according to local outlet Myitkyina News Journal.

 

It posted photos of two protesters shot in head and people who were injured by the live bullets.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

