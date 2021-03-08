Myanmar: Two Killed as Police Fire Live Bullets at Protesters

At least two people were killed and several others injured on Monday when security forces fired live bullets at protesters in northern Myanmar, local media reported.

Soldiers, not police, fired several shots to disperse the crowd in Myitkyina, the capital of restive Kachin state, according to local outlet Myitkyina News Journal.

On #InternationalWomensDay protestors in Myanmar are using the power of women’s traditional clothing. The graphic reads “Our Longyi (Htamein), Our Flag, Our Victory'. There’s superstition in Myanmar that if men walk underneath a Htamein it will bring bad luck

Pictures: @cvdom2021 pic.twitter.com/vFQJC67V0P — Freya Cole (@freya_cole) March 8, 2021

It posted photos of two protesters shot in head and people who were injured by the live bullets.

2 reported shot dead in head during Myitkyina(Kachin) Dispersion!They shot with real gun shot.

Terrorists brutally attacked the protesters , arrested them and also burnt down the barricades!

R2P for Myanmar#Mar8Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/XOE0sMRUm7 — Hanna Yuri (유리) (@hannayuri_twt) March 8, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.