Mystery submarine found off Colombian coast

Published March 14th, 2023 - 09:54 GMT
ALBAWABA - A 49-foot-long Narco submarine containing an astonishing $87.7 million of cocaine, two dead bodies and two surviving crew members, was found off Colombia.

 It was carrying more than 2.6 tons of cocaine aboard.

Colombian military personnel found two people abroad the submarine to be in bad health condition, according to a statement by the Colombian Navy.

A mishap occurred inside the semi-submersible vessel as a result of hazardous gas production from fuel, according to reports.

The two men received treatment and were taken to a ship nearby, where they received treatment to preserve their lives.

Narco-subs are used by South American drug cartels to ship large quantities of cocaine into North America and even across the Atlantic into Europe.

Video footage has captured the moment that officers unload the submarine, laying out a substantial amount of cocaine they had seized.

