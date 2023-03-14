Mystery submarine found off Colombian coast

ALBAWABA - A 49-foot-long Narco submarine containing an astonishing $87.7 million of cocaine, two dead bodies and two surviving crew members, was found off Colombia.

It was carrying more than 2.6 tons of cocaine aboard.

Colombian military personnel found two people abroad the submarine to be in bad health condition, according to a statement by the Colombian Navy.

A narco submarine containing 3.6 tonnes of cocaine and two dead bodies was seized off the coast of Colombia last week.



See more ⤵️ https://t.co/IaTmYN4RLK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 13, 2023

A mishap occurred inside the semi-submersible vessel as a result of hazardous gas production from fuel, according to reports.

The two men received treatment and were taken to a ship nearby, where they received treatment to preserve their lives.

The Colombian Navy found a Narco submarine with more than $87.7 million of cocaine aboard and two dead bodies. https://t.co/RuItE7Q3qu — The Pug (@thepugnews) March 13, 2023

Narco-subs are used by South American drug cartels to ship large quantities of cocaine into North America and even across the Atlantic into Europe.

Video footage has captured the moment that officers unload the submarine, laying out a substantial amount of cocaine they had seized.