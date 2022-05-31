Nabih Berri: I Will Meet The 'White Votes' With a 'White Heart'

"I will meet the 'white votes' with a white heart," Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday, after being re-elected for his post with the votes of 65 MPs while 23 blank votes were cast and 40 were canceled.

Berri called for a Parliament that strengthens civil peace and national unity and for ending sectarianism and the splitting of quotas in Lebanon.

#Breaking - Nabih Berri re-elected Lebanon house speaker, continuing 30-year reign.



He received 65 votes, just enough to get it. (He received 90 or more in the past).



40 “cancelled” votes, including for “justice for Beirut blast” and assassinated intellectual Lokman Slim. — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) May 31, 2022

He urged the MPs not to give up Lebanon's rights and not to normalize or compromise its resources. He also called them to protect the depositors' rights.

"Let the disagreement and the competition be for the best of Lebanon and the Lebanese," Berri concluded.