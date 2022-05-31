  1. Home
Nabih Berri: I Will Meet The 'White Votes' With a 'White Heart'

Published May 31st, 2022 - 10:06 GMT
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri presides over the first session of the newly-elected assembly at its headquarters in the capital Beirut on May 31, 2022. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

"I will meet the 'white votes' with a white heart," Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday, after being re-elected for his post with the votes of 65 MPs while 23 blank votes were cast and 40 were canceled.

Berri called for a Parliament that strengthens civil peace and national unity and for ending sectarianism and the splitting of quotas in Lebanon.

He urged the MPs not to give up Lebanon's rights and not to normalize or compromise its resources. He also called them to protect the depositors' rights.

"Let the disagreement and the competition be for the best of Lebanon and the Lebanese," Berri concluded.

 

