Nashville police releases footage of shooting attack

ALBAWABA - Nashville police released a video showing the moment of the deadly shooting attack on Covenant Presbyterian Church School in the United States.

Six people were killed in the attack on the elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who was identified as a transgender male, was shot dead by the police.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

In the video, the attacker wore a white T-shirt with a black vest, camouflage trousers and a backward red baseball cap.

Hale was armed with two "assault-style" rifles and a pistol during the shooting attack on the Covenant School in Nashville.

According to the police, Hale planned to carry out the attack ages earlier as cops found a "manifesto" and a map of the school grounds showing entrances at the killer's home.

Nashville police chief John Drake said: "We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."