Nashville police releases footage of shooting attack

Sally Shakkour

Published March 28th, 2023 - 05:38 GMT
Covenant School
suspect Audrey Hale holding an assault rifle at the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Nashville police released a video showing the moment of the deadly shooting attack on Covenant Presbyterian Church School in the United States.

Six people were killed in the attack on the elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who was identified as a transgender male, was shot dead by the police.

Metro Nashville PD posted: "Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol."

In the video, the attacker wore a white T-shirt with a black vest, camouflage trousers and a backward red baseball cap.

Hale was armed with two "assault-style" rifles and a pistol during the shooting attack on the Covenant School in Nashville.

According to the police, Hale planned to carry out the attack ages earlier as cops found a "manifesto" and a map of the school grounds showing entrances at the killer's home.

Nashville police chief John Drake said: "We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."

