Nasrallah Warns Any Aggression on Iran Will Amount to a War Declaration

The head of Lebanon’s resistance movement warns that any act of war against Iran will be tantamount to a declaration of war against the entire resistance front, stressing that any such military action will spell the end of Israel and the US military presence across the region.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday on the occasion of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He stressed that Hezbollah will not remain neutral in the face of any military aggression against Iran.

“We reject any war plans against the Iranian republic, because such a war will ignite the region and destroy countries and peoples. It will be a war against the entire axis of resistance,” Nasrallah said.

“This supposed war will be the end of Israel and the American hegemony and presence in the region,” the Hezbollah leader warned.

Lebanon and its Hezbollah movement respect UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the 2006 Israeli war, but if the Tel Aviv regime attacks the Arab country, it will face an appropriate response, Nasrallah noted.

Nasrallah further blasted Israel for “thousands of violations” of Lebanon’s sovereignty over the past 13 years.





He also recalled the regime’s drone incursion into Lebanon on August 25, to which the movement firmly responded, emphasizing that Hezbollah observes “no redlines” when it comes to safeguarding Lebanon.

“It is the right of the Lebanese to defend their country and sovereignty, and there will be no redlines,” he said.

Nasrallah also pointed to Hezbollah’s downing of an intruding Israeli drone on Monday and said, “Despite all the threats and intimidation, today we are affirming the balance of power and reinforcing the deterrent force that protects our country.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah’s commitment to the Palestinian cause against the Israeli occupation.

He also denounced the Israeli measures, specifically those taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Additionally, the Hezbollah chief censured the Gulf States, specifically Saudi Arabia, for committing crimes against humanity in Yemen, and denounced the world community’s silence on those atrocities.

Nasrallah further condemned the Bahraini regime’s oppression against its people as well as its support for Israeli plots.

This article has been adapted from its original source.