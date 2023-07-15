NATO eyes Amman as regional hub: Jordan's key partnership

ALBAWABA - In a recent statement issued at the conclusion of their summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO announced their intention to discuss the establishment of a regional liaison office in Amman, Jordan.

This move is seen as a testament to the close cooperation between NATO and Jordan and is expected to strengthen bilateral relations.

The proposed office would be the first of its kind in the Arab world, serving as a gateway for enhanced collaboration between NATO and its partners in the Southern region.

Sources indicate that a NATO delegation is scheduled to visit Jordan in October to delve into various matters, including the feasibility of setting up the liaison office.

The delegation aims to further solidify the existing high-level coordination and cooperation between NATO and Jordan, which encompasses joint programs, activities, and training exercises.

Security and military expert Jalal Al-Abbadi emphasizes that Jordan's potential role as a regional center for NATO carries significant implications. It would facilitate training efforts, combat terrorism, bolster intelligence operations, and address modern security challenges like cyber threats.

Al-Abbadi believes that the current global landscape extends beyond tackling direct terrorist attacks to encompass broader cyber security concerns.

Given the evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region, Jordan's strategic position makes it an appealing partner for NATO.

The United States, being a major driving force within NATO, provides substantial financial assistance to Jordan, a portion of which is allocated for military support.

While this potential regional center status for Jordan may not introduce revolutionary changes, it underscores the significance of Jordan's role as an advanced partner for NATO. Collaborating closely with NATO aligns Jordan's interests with those of the alliance, further reinforcing security and cooperation efforts in the region.