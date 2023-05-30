NATO sends more forces to Kosovo

ALBAWABA - NATO said on Tuesday that it will send more peacekeeper to Kosovo in response to fighting with protesting local Serbs which resulted in the injury of 30 soldiers.

In a statement, NATO said that it "has directed the deployment of the Operational Reserve Forces (ORF) for the Western Balkans, which was on a seven-day readiness-to-deploy status."

Nevertheless, "I want to commend KFOR for taking swift, restrained, and professional action to intervene to stop the unrest and to save lives. The violence must stop, and all sides must stop taking action to undermine the peace in any and all communities of Kosovo,'' said Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, commander Allied Joint Force Command.

Tension engulfed Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.