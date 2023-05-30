Clashes between police and protestors in Kosovo continues

ALBAWABA - The situation in Kosovo heats up as protestors clash with NATO peacekeeping troops and the police. At least 34 soldiers of NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo were injured, CNN reported.

The crisis began in April when Kosovo Serbs boycotted local elections, which lead to a mayor, of Albanian descent, gaining power over the municipality of the city of Zvecan.

The situation in northern #Kosovo remained tense Tuesday, as ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo clashed with #NATO soldiers at a city hall on Monday, following the election last week of ethnically-Albanian officials. pic.twitter.com/y14ulUsFFB — Our World (@MeetOurWorld) May 30, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered for the army to move closer to the borders and placed the army on combat alert.

Italians, Moldovans, and Hungarians were among those who were injured as protestors used Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, and stones to attack peace troops. Five people were arrested amid protests.

Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, insisted the security forces were merely ensuring that democratically elected mayors could represent their constituents, BBC reported.