Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Clashes between police and protestors in Kosovo continues

Clashes between police and protestors in Kosovo continues

Published May 30th, 2023 - 09:49 GMT
Kosovo
Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure entrance to municipal building in Zvecan. (Photo by -STR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The situation in Kosovo heats up as protestors clash with NATO peacekeeping troops and the police. At least 34 soldiers of NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo were injured, CNN reported. 

Also ReadSerbian army at full alert on borders with Kosovo Serbian army at full alert on borders with Kosovo

The crisis began in April when Kosovo Serbs boycotted local elections, which lead to a mayor, of Albanian descent, gaining power over the municipality of the city of Zvecan.

Earlier on Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered for the army to move closer to the borders and placed the army on combat alert.

Italians, Moldovans, and Hungarians were among those who were injured as protestors used Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, and stones to attack peace troops. Five people were arrested amid protests.

Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, insisted the security forces were merely ensuring that democratically elected mayors could represent their constituents, BBC reported. 

Tags:KosovoSerbiaZvecanNATO

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...