NATO Urges Russia to Pull Back From The Ukraine Border

The NATO chief Tuesday called on Russia to withdraw its military forces from the Ukraine's border.

“Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and deescalate immediately,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Putin message to #G7 States who demand “de-escalation & Russia to stay in-line with it’s international obligations”:

A massive military buildup. 85K Russian troops now positioned at Ukraine’s border...as TV warns the situation is one step away from war.pic.twitter.com/c4UmPfS1Je — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) April 12, 2021

The leaders were speaking ahead of the extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which was called to prepare NATO’s response to a possible surge of violence after the latest Russian military movements.



According to Stoltenberg, recent weeks have seen “the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014” because “Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine's borders.”

“Russian military forces at the Ukrainian border have to withdraw,” he stressed, adding: “We are seriously concerned by the ongoing developments and NATO is monitoring the situation very closely.”

“NATO continues to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg noted.

“Ukraine doesn’t want war,” Kuleba highlighted, asking practical support from NATO.

“We do not and will not lose time, and should Moscow take any reckless move will start the spiral of violence,” Kuleba explained.

Today would be a good day for German and French leaders to speak clearly about their concerns over Russian military forces amassing on Ukraine’s border. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 10, 2021

He also said the extraordinary meeting was meant to avoid the mistakes in 2014 “when Russia was ready to act swiftly and pursue its military goals in Crimea and Donbas, while our Western partners were considering their reactions to what was happening on the ground.”

