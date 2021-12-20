Natural Disasters Hit The World

A range of environmental disasters hit the world in November, including heavy rains and floods in Zambia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Sri Lanka, wildfires in Israel, volcanic eruptions in the Spanish island of La Palma, a deadly storm in Turkey, and a landslide in Colombia.

Below is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency:

Nov. 2:

- The roofs of more than 446 schools in Zambia collapse as a result of heavy rains and winds.

Nov .3:

- A landslide in Colombia's Narino province kills at least 11 people.



Nov. 5:

- Heavy rains lash Bosnia and Herzegovina, causing floods.

- At least six people die due to flash floods that hit East Java, Indonesia.



Nov. 6:

- Severe dust storm hits Uzbekistan. It is the worst dust storm since the country started keeping meteorological records in 1871.

Nov. 10:

- The first "severe" smog episode hits India’s national capital and the National Capital Region, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment think tank.

- Record snowfall hits parts of China's northeast.

Nov. 11:

- Over a week of heavy rain in Sri Lanka causes floods that kill at least 22 people and displace over 5,000 people, the island nation’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

Nov. 14:

- Israeli authorities evacuate dozens of families in northern Israel amid efforts to extinguish wildfires.

Nov. 18:

- A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of British Columbia after heavy rains that cause floods and mudslides.

Nov. 19:

The strongest earthquake since the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma began erupting is felt on the other nearby Canary Islands. According to Spain's National Geographic Institute, it has a magnitude of 5.1.

Nov. 21:

- Searchers in Canada recover three bodies from a mudslide, caused by flooding in the west coast province of British Columbia.



Nov. 24:

Six rivers burst their banks in Spain’s Asturias region after areas are drenched with as much as 100 liters of rain per square meter in a matter of 12 hours.

Nov. 30:

- Four people die as Turkey’s metropolitan city Istanbul is hit by a fierce storm with gale-force winds.

This article has been adapted from its original source.