Neji Hefinae of Tunis Sets Himself on Fire in Protest at The Authorities

ALBAWABA – A 26-year-old Tunisian set himself on fire in protest at the government failure to provide compensation for his family.

The self-immolation death of #NejiHefiane, 26, recalls the suicide by fire of #MohamedBouazizi, which launched the #TunisianRevolution a decade prior. 👇 #Tunisiahttps://t.co/wgCbX6GveS — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) September 6, 2021

Neji Hefinae died shortly afterwards in hospital on the southern outskirts of the capital Tunis. He set himself alight in front of his family.

#tunisie: Néji Hefiane, 26 ans, est décédé samedi dans un hôpital. Il s’était immolé par le feu jeudi devant sa famille, justifiant son geste par des conditions sociales difficiles. https://t.co/HSOaYkKKn0 — Le Matin (@Lematinch) September 6, 2021

Hefiane maybe the second Tunisian to take such a drastic action, emulating Mohammad Bouazizi, the street seller who also set himself on fire on 17 December 2010 and was the harbinger to the Arab Spring that started in Tunisia and flared up across the Arab world.

Considered the motherland of the Arab spring Tunisia witnessed a social uprising in 2011 after the suicide of Mohammad Bouazizi in protest of the socio-economic conditions. His suicide ignited nationwide demonstrations resulting in the resignation of Zine El Abidine Bin Ali (1/4) pic.twitter.com/zKBDP08E02 — AUB Secular Club (@aubsecularclub) March 26, 2021

Hefiane was 16 years old during the Arab Spring and he was shot and injured but never received any government compensation.