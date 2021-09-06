Neji Hefinae of Tunis Sets Himself on Fire in Protest at The Authorities

  1. Home
ALBAWABA – A 26-year-old Tunisian set himself on fire in protest at the government failure to provide compensation for his family.

Neji Hefinae died shortly afterwards in hospital on the southern outskirts of the capital Tunis. He set himself alight in front of his family.

Hefiane maybe the second Tunisian to take such a drastic action, emulating Mohammad Bouazizi, the street seller who also set himself on fire on 17 December 2010 and was the harbinger to the Arab Spring that started in Tunisia and flared up across the Arab world.

Hefiane was 16 years old during the Arab Spring and he was shot and injured but never received any government compensation.

 


