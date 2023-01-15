Nepalese plane crashes, tens dead

ALBAWABA – Tens of bodies have been recovered from the site of an plane crash in Pokhara airport in central Nepal on Sunday.

The Yeti Airlines ATR72 plane crashed while landing following a flight from Kathmandu. So far, the cause of the crash remains unknown.

International media outlets said the bodies of 40 victims, most of them Nepalese, have been recovered.

The domestic flight carried 72 passengers and crew members. The plane separated into pieces as it landed.

Initial photos and videos circulated widely showed thick black smoke billowing in the skies and smoldering debris.

#شاهد | تحطُّم طائرة من طراز ATR72 في #نيبال على متنها 68 شخصاً بالإضافة إلى 4 أشخاص من طاقمها pic.twitter.com/b9FoL2U9D9 — TRT عربي (@TRTArabi) January 15, 2023

The final death toll and whether there were any survivors are yet to be announced.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweeted his deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, imploring the Nepal Public Security personnel and the general public to start an effective rescue operation.