Netanyahu: Arab States See Israel as 'Necessary Ally' to Fight Extremism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Arab countries now consider Israel as a "necessary ally" in fighting extremism and Iran rather than an enemy.

Arab countries "no longer perceive Israel as an enemy," Netanyahu said during an annual media event took place late Sunday in Jerusalem.





"There is a clear change and this is important because ultimately, this is how we will achieve peace," he added.

The Israeli premier argued that extremism puts Arabs and Israel "in the same threat".

