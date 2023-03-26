Netanyahu fires Israeli defense minister

  1. Home
Published March 26th, 2023 - 06:28 GMT
Defense Minister
Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant delivers a statement to the press at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) headquarters near the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, on March 9, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired on Sunday Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following his opposition to the judicial reform.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Gallant called Netanyahu on Saturday evening to stop the judicial overhaul which is causing massive protests in Israel.

The defense minister suggested conducting more deep negotiations with others to reach a compromise on the controversial judicial reform.

