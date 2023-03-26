Netanyahu fires Israeli defense minister

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired on Sunday Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following his opposition to the judicial reform.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Gallant called Netanyahu on Saturday evening to stop the judicial overhaul which is causing massive protests in Israel.

#BREAKING: Netanyahu has fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. pic.twitter.com/Lvd245NIge — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) March 26, 2023

The defense minister suggested conducting more deep negotiations with others to reach a compromise on the controversial judicial reform.