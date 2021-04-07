  1. Home
  3. Netanyahu Gets First Chance to Form a Cabinet!

Published April 7th, 2021 - 06:57 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) along with party leaders pose for a group photo at the Chagall Hall of Knesset following the swearing-in ceremony of Israel's 24th government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) along with party leaders pose for a group photo at the Chagall Hall of Knesset following the swearing-in ceremony of Israel's 24th government on April 6, 2021. Israel's president nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a government, two weeks after the latest inconclusive election, but voiced doubt that any lawmaker could forge a parliamentary majority. MARC ISRAEL SELLEM / POOL / AFP
Highlights
Netanyahu denies all charges and says prosecutors are trying to undermine the voters intent and oust him from office.

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin has named Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the party leader to try to cobble together a governing majority.

Rivlin’s announcement in Jerusalem on Tuesday nudged forward the twin dramas over the country’s future and Netanyahu’s fate as his corruption trial resumed across town.

The charges facing Israel’s longest-serving premier posed an extraordinary choice for the country’s president over whether “morality” should be a factor in who should lead the government.

The March 23 election revolved around whether Netanyahu is fit to continue serving. His Likud party won the most seats, but no party won a governing majority of 61 seats in the Knesset. That handed to Rivlin the task of deciding who has the best chance of cobbling together a coalition.

Netanyahu denies all charges and says prosecutors are trying to undermine the voters intent and oust him from office.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info




