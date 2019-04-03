Netanyahu Scheduled to Meet Putin in Moscow this Week
Netanyahu to visit Moscow for talks with Putin (Twitter)
Follow >
Click here to add Moscow as an alert
Disable alert for Moscow,
Click here to add Benjamin Netanyahu as an alert
Disable alert for Benjamin Netanyahu,
Click here to add Vladimir Putin as an alert
Disable alert for Vladimir Putin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, according to Israeli media reports.
The Israeli Broadcast Authority (IBA) reported Tuesday that Netanyahu would meet Putin in Moscow on Thursday -- five days before Israel is slated to hold Knesset (parliament) elections.
IBA did not provide further details.
According to a statement released by his office, Netanyahu had a phone conversation with Putin on Monday during which the two men discussed “regional issues”.
Notably, it will be Netanyahu’s first visit to Russia since U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt decision last month to recognize Israel's territorial claim to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights -- a move to which Moscow has stated its strong opposition.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Netanyahu to meet with Putin in Moscow next week for Syria talks
- Netanyahu to meet Putin, says Iran seeks permanent base of operations in Syria
- Putin to Meet Iraqi Deputy PM in Moscow Next Week
- Jewish PM to forgo meeting with Pope Francis
- Netanyahu in Moscow today to discuss Iran as renewed nuclear talks in Geneva commence