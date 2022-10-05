Netanyahu Taken to Hospital, Complains of Chest Pains

ALBAWABA - Israeli Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu was taken yo hospital after complaining of chest pains

Netanyahu taken to hospital following chest pains: Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu felt chest pains during prayers in his synagogue in Jerusalem. https://t.co/nY8Y8h3uV2 ArutzSheva pic.twitter.com/64uNKub7o9 — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) October 5, 2022

The 74-year-old leader and long-time prime minister and politician is facing elections to the Knesset next month.