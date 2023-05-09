Netanyahu to visit UAE

ALBAWABA - It is slated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the UAE, but the details of the visit have not been disclosed yet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Abu Dhabi "in light of great relations with the Emiratis," according to Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek.

Hayek, however, did not reveal when would the visit take place.

Israeli media outlets quoted Hayek as expecting more countries to join "peace agreements with Israel."

The Israeli ambassador likened the relations between the Jewish states and the Gulf states to "a car driving fast forward with no gear to reverse."

Hayek's remarks come after the Israeli embassy in the UAE organized a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of 'Israeli state' last Thursday.