Netherlands and Denmark boost Ukraine's air defense with F-16 jets

ALBAWABA-Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Netherlands and Denmark have made a significant move, pledging to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain conditions are met.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Sunday, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit, that both countries are committed to transferring F-16 aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force, in collaboration with the United States and other allies.

The commitment comes shortly after the United States approved the possibility of F-16 delivery by the Netherlands and Denmark.

Zelenskiy hailed this as a critical development, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and counter-offensive capabilities.

The F-16s are expected to be vital in bolstering Ukraine's fight against Russia's air superiority. Rutte acknowledged that the transfer process won't be immediate due to the necessity of training Ukrainian pilots and preparing the infrastructure.

Training sessions for pilots have already commenced, with Danish and Romanian locations being utilized for this purpose.

While Ukraine's defense minister noted that training engineers and mechanics would also take time, the commitment reflects the Netherlands' and Denmark's shift towards newer F-35 fighters, making F-16s available for donation.

The move underscores the ongoing efforts of several nations to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's military aggression, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

As the conflict unfolds, the commitment of F-16s symbolizes a strategic maneuver in the delicate balance of power in the region.

