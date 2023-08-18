US greenlights delivery of F-16 Jets to Ukraine following pilot training

ALBAWABA - The United States has authorized the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a move that comes after successful pilot training sessions. These jets are intended to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russia.

An official from the US government has confirmed that the F-16 jets will be dispatched to Ukraine for defensive purposes against potential threats from Russia. The delivery will be coordinated through Denmark and the Netherlands, countries where the pilot training has been underway.

Ukraine has been actively pursuing the deployment of F-16 aircraft as part of its defense strategy. Notably, Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in providing training for Ukrainian pilots to operate these advanced fighter jets. Recent discussions between the involved parties, including the US, have led to assurances regarding the transfer of the aircraft.

⚡️The 🇺🇸US has approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets from 🇩🇰Denmark and the 🇳🇱Netherlands to Ukraine, Reuters. pic.twitter.com/WIH2FVidCN August 18, 2023

The expedited approval process, promised by Washington, means that as soon as the pilot training in Denmark and the Netherlands is completed, the F-16s will be en route to Ukraine. This development aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of regional tensions.

However, Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat recently shared that the F-16s may not be operational during the upcoming autumn and winter seasons due to certain limitations.

Meanwhile, Russia reported the downing of a Ukrainian drone (UAV) that had targeted central Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that the debris from the UAV landed near the Expo center, causing minimal damage.

This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing dynamics between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, as the F-16 transfer contributes to Ukraine's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities.