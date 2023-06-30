A new fiery fury hits Turkey for this year!

  1. Home
Osama Ali

Published June 30th, 2023 - 05:07 GMT
ALBAWABA - A forest fire broke out in the Menemen district of Izmir. 

Immediate action is being taken by both air and ground teams to combat the fire.

The fire originated in the forested area of Yahsli district at around 5:00 pm. Upon witnessing the rising smoke, the concerned personnel immediately alerted the Forestry and Gendarmerie units.

In response to the notification, teams were quickly dispatched to the site. Firefighting efforts include the deployment of 5 helicopters and 6 aircraft from the Izmir Provincial Forestry Directorate, as well as 25 ground fire trucks, 6 water supply vehicles, and 7 bulldozers.

The situation is being watched closely, and further updates on the ongoing firefighting operation will be provided as they become available.

