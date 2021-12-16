  1. Home
  3. New Lawsuit Against Beirut Port Blast Judge

Beirut port blast took place on August 4th, 2020
Hundreds of Lebanese marched on August 4 to mark a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters. (Photo by PATRICK BAZ / AFP)
Lebanese marked on August 4 anniversary of the deadly port blast.

The lawyers of ex-minister Ali Hassan Khalil intend to file a new recusal lawsuit in the coming hours against Beirut port blast investigator Judge Tarek Bitar, informed sources said.

The sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Wednesday that the lawsuit will be filed before the Civil Court of Cassation that is chaired by Judge Naji Eid.

Khalil’s lawyers “are racing against time and are the ones in the most hurry to recuse Bitar in this period, especially after the latter returned the in-absentia arrest warrant issued against their client to the public prosecution and asked that it be enforced as soon as possible,” the sources added.


Bitar’s move “embarrassed the public prosecution, which found itself obliged to refer it to security agencies,” the sources went on to say.

Separately, a judicial source told the daily that Bitar “looked into the content of the Russian satellite images of the Port of Beirut, which were taken by a Russian satellite before and during the (August 4, 2020) explosion.”

Describing the images as “good,” the sources revealed that Bitar “took the information he wants and will make use of it in his investigations.”

Asked whether the images reveal the cause of the explosion or whether it was the result of an aerial strike, the source said such information “are part of the confidentiality of the investigation and cannot be revealed except in the indictment that will be issued by Bitar after the completion of all aspects of the probe.”

