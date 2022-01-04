New Mysterious COVID-19 Variant Detected in France

Researchers in France have reported on Tuesday a new variant of coronavirus and it was named temporarily as 'IHU', The Tribune India revealed.

According to sources, the man who is infected with the new COVID-19 variant has recently came back from the Cameroon.

A new COVID variant has been found in France called IHU which originated from Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/DTTjyW7eSN — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) January 4, 2022

The infected person is a vaccinated adult who had returned to France from a trip to Cameroon, in central Africa.

Initial data shows that the new variant from the lineage named B.1.640.2 is believed to have infected 12 people in the country so far.

Moreover, the World Health Organization said that new COVID-19 variants are appearing everyday. However, the most we fear is the ones that spread faster.

On the other hand, the United States has detected today over one million virus cases in one day which is the highest since the pandemic started two years ago, Johns Hopkins stated.