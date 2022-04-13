New York Police Chase Subway Gunman Who Shot 29 People

New York City police were scouring subway tunnels Tuesday afternoon in the hunt for a gunman who opened fire at a Brooklyn station during the morning commute.

At least 29 people were injured -- 10 of them wounded by gunfire -- when the man popped a smoke grenade about 8:24 a.m. and started firing from inside at train at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station.

People on the train and on the train platform at the station, which serves the D, N and R lines that pass through the Sunset Park neighborhood, were shot. The gunman got away.

Jill and I are praying for those injured in the New York City subway shooting. We are grateful for the first responders and civilians who jumped into action. My team has been in touch with city officials and we are working to support efforts on the ground. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2022

"This person is dangerous. We're asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

"No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people who are trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers," she added. "It has to end and it ends now.

"We are sick and tired of reading about crimes. ... It has to stop."

Law enforcement officials told CNN that authorities identified the suspect after they used found a credit card at the scene that had been used to rent a U-Haul van. Police found the van in Brooklyn and believe it's connected to the shooting.



Authorities also have witnesses video from the scene that appears to show the suspect.

The New York Police Department identified Frank James as a person of interest in the shooting, though it's unclear if he's suspected of being the gunman.

WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. CNN reported the U-Haul van connected to the shooting was rented Monday in Philadelphia.

My heart is with those who were injured today in the New York City subway shooting. Doug and I are grateful to the first responders who arrived on the scene to provide care and keep everyone safe. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 12, 2022

This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vSYb5UIu2k— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Five victims' injuries were critical.

The gunman was described as a heavy-set Black man wearing a green vest, and blue and gray clothing that resembled a transit uniform.

A senior law enforcement official told The New York Times that the search for the gunman was made more difficult by the fact that none of the security cameras inside the subway station was operational at the time of the shooting. Police said they were methodically looking into subway tunnels

"This is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at the present time," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, adding that there were no explosives on subway trains.

Meanwhile, WABC-TV reported at least one person was also shot at a different subway station in Greenwood Heights.

Gun violence has been on the rise in New York City this year. In early April, there had been almost 300 shootings in the city, up from 260 by this point a year ago, The New York Times reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.