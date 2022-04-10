Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead Partially Blind Palestinian Woman Ghada Sabateen

ALBAWABA - Farwell Ghada Sabateen, a 47-year-old woman, who was shot by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint.

The Wafa press agency lead with: The "Israeli occupation forces today shot dead a Palestinian woman after they opened fire at her while she was crossing an Israeli military checkpoint near the village of Husan, to the west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to The [Palestinian] Ministry of Health.

This morning Israeli authorities gave their army of ignorant teenagers authority to use maximum violence. At noon, Ghada Sabateen, Palestinian handicap mother of six was shot on sight by Israeli forces east of Bethlehem. https://t.co/xKzi5iPkrT — Shahd Hammouri شهد الحموري (@shahdhm) April 10, 2022

The social media is presently rife about the shooting of the woman and her subsequent death. Ghada Sabateen is a widow who supports six children.

This woman is the widow, Ghada Sabateen, 47 years old, who supports 6 children and has no vision in one of her eyes!! What hatred resides in the hearts of these criminals? #terrorism #palestine #FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/O9QWjJ49rZ — lujain Alkilani (@AlkilaniLujain) April 10, 2022

According to The Ministry of Health, the woman – who has been identified as Ghada Sabateen – was walking past the checkpoint when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on her. She was later rushed by a private car to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, witnesses said as reported by The Palestine Chronicle.

Today the Zionist soldiers who proudly and violently enforce the illegal Israeli military occupation, murdered, in cold blood, a disabled Palestinian widow and mother of six children. Her name was #GhadaSabateen. #EndIsraeliApartheid pic.twitter.com/JcE8vWmRYi — Alexandra Halaby 🇵🇸 (@iskandrah) April 10, 2022

The mother was partially blind and is known for her medical condition. One reports on the social media that she is completely blind in one eye and weak in the other

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that Ghada Sabateen, 48, a widowed mother of six children, was shot in the thigh by an Israeli occupation soldier and that the bullet severed an artery, leading to excessive bleeding and her death. https://t.co/r9FnK58wV8 pic.twitter.com/sKzmnnwZm1 — Alexandra Halaby 🇵🇸 (@iskandrah) April 10, 2022

She was on her way to visit her cousin it is reported. One lamented this way on her death

Ghada Sabateen was a widow who suffered from vision difficulties. She was trying to avoid the Zionist armed settlers. They shot her in cold blood as every colonial settler would do. 6 children have just been orphaned in the early days of Ramadan. A systematic ethnic cleansing. — Nosiba Elbanna (@elbanna_nosiba) April 10, 2022

