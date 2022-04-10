  1. Home
  3. Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead Partially Blind Palestinian Woman Ghada Sabateen

Published April 10th, 2022 - 02:42 GMT
Palestinian woman holds up a national flag
A Palestinian woman holds up a national flag in front of burning tyres during a protest against settlements in occupied territories on March 7, 2022 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - Farwell Ghada Sabateen, a 47-year-old woman, who was shot by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint.

The Wafa press agency lead with: The "Israeli occupation forces today shot dead a Palestinian woman after they opened fire at her while she was crossing an Israeli military checkpoint near the village of Husan, to the west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to The [Palestinian] Ministry of Health.

The social media is presently rife about the shooting of the woman and her subsequent death. Ghada Sabateen is a widow who supports six children.

According to The Ministry of Health, the woman – who has been identified as Ghada Sabateen – was walking past the checkpoint when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on her. She was later rushed by a private car to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, witnesses said as reported by The Palestine Chronicle.

The mother was partially blind and is known for her medical condition. One reports on the social media that she is completely blind in one eye and weak in the other 

She was on her way to visit her cousin it is reported. One lamented this way on her death

Another wrote thus:

 


