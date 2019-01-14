NGOs Left to Pick up Pieces of Snow-Havoc Refugee Tents Left by Lebanese Storm Norma

Struggles of the Syrian refugees camps (Twitter)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other aid agencies attended to the needs of thousands of refugees who were affected by storm Norma last week, a statement from the UNHCR said Saturday.

Norma left many refugee tents covered in snow or completely flooded with rainwater, affecting some 570 informal refugee settlements, according to the UNHCR.

At least 847 refugees in Bekaa and 700 in the north had to relocate due to the floods and damage to their shelters.

The refugee agency said it has been working with UNICEF, Lebanese authorities and other aid organizations to attend to refugees’ needs.

Pumps were distributed to remove water from the camps as affected refugees were provided with mattresses, blankets, winter clothes, hygiene kits, fuel vouchers and other supplies.

“So far, some 10,000 refugees have been reached with urgent distributions,” the statement said.

Stocks of emergency supplies have also been refilled in preparation for a new storm, to assist the estimated 850 informal settlements that host over 70,000 refugees, the UNHCR said.

Storm Miriam, which made its way to Lebanon Sunday afternoon, is expected to bring heavy rains, snow and winds speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour when it peaks Tuesday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.