Niger suspends French networks amid protests

ALBAWABA- In a significant move, Niger has suspended the transmission of French networks France 24 TV and RFI radio, triggering condemnation from France's foreign ministry.

The suspension comes amidst rising tensions on the 63rd eve of Niger's independence from France.

BREAKING: Niger suspends transmission of French networks France 24 TV and RFI radio, as France's foreign ministry condemns the move. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 3, 2023

Simultaneously, pro-coup supporters have taken to the streets in Niger's capital, Niamey, demanding the withdrawal of French troops.

The rally participants passionately voiced their opposition to foreign troops in the country, brandishing placards with slogans such as 'Down with France' and chanting fervent anti-foreign forces slogans.