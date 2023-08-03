Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Niger suspends French networks amid protests

Niger suspends French networks amid protests

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 3rd, 2023 - 06:31 GMT
Niger
Banner in a protest in Niger against the French intervention. shutterstock
Highlights
The rally participants passionately voiced their opposition to foreign troops in the country, brandishing placards with slogans such as 'Down with France' and chanting fervent anti-foreign forces slogans.

ALBAWABA- In a significant move, Niger has suspended the transmission of French networks France 24 TV and RFI radio, triggering condemnation from France's foreign ministry. 

Also ReadNiger reopens borders with 5 neighboring countriesNiger reopens borders with 5 neighboring countries

The suspension comes amidst rising tensions on the 63rd eve of Niger's independence from France.

Simultaneously, pro-coup supporters have taken to the streets in Niger's capital, Niamey, demanding the withdrawal of French troops. 

Also ReadNiger reopens borders with 5 neighboring countriesProtesters burn corrupt politicians cars in Niger

The rally participants passionately voiced their opposition to foreign troops in the country, brandishing placards with slogans such as 'Down with France' and chanting fervent anti-foreign forces slogans.

Tags:NiameyprotestsNetworkSuspends

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now