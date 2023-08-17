  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Nigerian army loses 36 soldiers in clashes with armed gangs

Nigerian army loses 36 soldiers in clashes with armed gangs

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 17th, 2023 - 07:55 GMT
Nigerian police
Nigerian police officers with teargas canisters. Shutterstock
Highlights
Among the casualties were three officers and 22 soldiers. Additionally, seven soldiers were injured in an ambush in Niger State. A helicopter dispatched for evacuation also crashed, resulting in more casualties

ALBAWABA- At least 36 Nigerian soldiers were killed in two separate operations against armed gangs in Niger State, according to the Nigerian army. 

Also ReadArmed ambush claims lives of 26 Nigerian security force membersArmed ambush claims lives of 26 Nigerian security force members

These armed gangs have caused chaos in northwestern Nigeria for the past two years, engaging in kidnappings and killings. Among the casualties were three officers and 22 soldiers.

 Additionally, seven soldiers were injured in an ambush in Niger State. A helicopter dispatched for evacuation also crashed, resulting in more casualties. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

These incidents add to the challenges faced by Nigerian security forces, which are dealing with various conflicts across the country, including secessionist movements, herder-farmer disputes, Boko Haram insurgency, and ISWAP uprisings. 

In a separate operation in Kaduna State, security forces rescued ten hostages, resulting in the death of the captors.

Tags:NigeriasoldiersKilledPlanecrash

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now