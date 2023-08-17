Nigerian army loses 36 soldiers in clashes with armed gangs

ALBAWABA- At least 36 Nigerian soldiers were killed in two separate operations against armed gangs in Niger State, according to the Nigerian army.

These armed gangs have caused chaos in northwestern Nigeria for the past two years, engaging in kidnappings and killings. Among the casualties were three officers and 22 soldiers.

Additionally, seven soldiers were injured in an ambush in Niger State. A helicopter dispatched for evacuation also crashed, resulting in more casualties. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

These incidents add to the challenges faced by Nigerian security forces, which are dealing with various conflicts across the country, including secessionist movements, herder-farmer disputes, Boko Haram insurgency, and ISWAP uprisings.

In a separate operation in Kaduna State, security forces rescued ten hostages, resulting in the death of the captors.