Armed ambush claims lives of 26 Nigerian security force members

Published August 14th, 2023 - 07:15 GMT
The attack once again highlights the persistent security challenges the nation is grappling with

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an armed ambush led to the death of 26 members of the Nigerian security forces, as reported by AFP based on information from military sources.

 The attack once again highlights the persistent security challenges the nation is grappling with.

