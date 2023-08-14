Armed ambush claims lives of 26 Nigerian security force members

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an air strike on a densely populated square in the Amhara region of Ethiopia resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives, according to a ...
Highlights
The attack once again highlights the persistent security challenges the nation is grappling with
ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, an armed ambush led to the death of 26 members of the Nigerian security forces, as reported by AFP based on information from military sources.
The attack once again highlights the persistent security challenges the nation is grappling with.