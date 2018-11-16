Nikki Haley Says U.S. Will Say 'No' to Ending Golan Heights Occupation as Per UN Resolution

(AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)

The U.S. said Thursday it will break with prior precedent and vote against a UN resolution calling on Israel to end its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights.

The U.S. had previously abstained rather than voting against the non-binding measure, but Washington's UN mission said it would change its vote to a "No" citing alleged "anti-Israel bias," but it is likely to pass the General Assembly nonetheless.

Nikki Haley, the U.S.'s UN envoy, made the announcement in which she called "useless” the annual resolution.

"If this resolution ever made sense, it surely does not today," she said in a statement. "The resolution is plainly biased against Israel. Further, the atrocities the Syrian regime continues to commit prove its lack of fitness to govern anyone. The destructive influence of the Iranian regime inside Syria presents major threats to international security."

The resolution is expected to come up for a vote Friday.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War, capturing it from Syria. It was formally brought under Israeli law in 1981 under then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin in a move that has never been recognized by the international community, and was criticized at the time by Washington.

It remains sovereign Syrian territory under international law.

