Nine ISIS Militants Killed in Iraqi Airstrike

Published January 30th, 2022 - 06:48 GMT
Diyala province
Iraqi soldiers man a checkpoint in the capital Baghdad on January 28, 2022, following a reported rocket attack on the country's airport. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Highlights
3 attacks carried out with F-16 fighter jets in Diyala province

Iraqi killed nine Daesh\ISIS terrorists in an operation Saturday in eastern Iraq's Diyala province, according to a military statement.

The National Security Organization detected the location of terror groups that attacked army forces in the Udame district, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense Security Media Network.

Three attacks were carried out with F-16 fighter jets in Diyala province and the nine terrorists were killed, while operations following members of the terror organization are ongoing.

Four Daesh members who died in the attack were Lebanese, Iraqi Military Intelligence said on Facebook.

At least 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed Jan. 21 in an attack by the Daesh\ISIS terror group on a military base between the Talaa and Um al-Karami villages in Diyala.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terror group controlled since the summer of 2014 which was estimated to be about one-third of the country’s territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

