Nine ISIS Militants Killed in Iraqi Airstrike

Iraqi killed nine Daesh\ISIS terrorists in an operation Saturday in eastern Iraq's Diyala province, according to a military statement.

The National Security Organization detected the location of terror groups that attacked army forces in the Udame district, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense Security Media Network.

Iraqi military targeted an #ISIS hideout housing terrorists who were behind last week’s deadly attack in Al-Adem, #Diyala province that killed 11 Iraqi soldiers. Video published by #Iraq’s Security Media Cell. pic.twitter.com/rd7EmvN1t3 — ʀᴀᴠᴇᴇɴ ᴀᴜᴊᴍᴀʏᴀ (@raveenaujmaya) January 29, 2022

Three attacks were carried out with F-16 fighter jets in Diyala province and the nine terrorists were killed, while operations following members of the terror organization are ongoing.

Four Daesh members who died in the attack were Lebanese, Iraqi Military Intelligence said on Facebook.

At least 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed Jan. 21 in an attack by the Daesh\ISIS terror group on a military base between the Talaa and Um al-Karami villages in Diyala.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terror group controlled since the summer of 2014 which was estimated to be about one-third of the country’s territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.