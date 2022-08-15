  1. Home
  3. No Accord in Vienna 'Won't be The End of The World' - Iran's FM

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 15th, 2022 - 10:02 GMT
Amir-Abdollahian
Amir-Abdollahian (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Iranian officials say the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) accord may have failed yet again. 

This is breaking news. However, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he and the government in Tehran will need more time to look at the new document presented by the European teams during the latest nuclear talks in Vienna.

However, he is quoted as saying that a  no agreement on the nuclear deal will "not be the end of the world. 

Tags:Hossein Amir-AbdollahianViennaUSAEurope

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

