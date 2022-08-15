No Accord in Vienna 'Won't be The End of The World' - Iran's FM

ALBAWABA - Iranian officials say the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) accord may have failed yet again.

#عاجل | إيران تلمح لفشل مباحثات إحياء الاتفاق النووي وتقول إنها لن تكون نهاية العالم https://t.co/5t3eIvPjBE pic.twitter.com/1hKt7otUPV — صحيفة الشرق الأوسط (@aawsat_News) August 15, 2022

This is breaking news. However, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he and the government in Tehran will need more time to look at the new document presented by the European teams during the latest nuclear talks in Vienna.

وزير الخارجية الإيراني يقول إن الفشل في إحياء الاتفاق النووي "لن يكون نهاية العالم"، وإن بلاده سترد على مسودة الاتفاق النووي التي تقدم بها الاتحاد الأوروبي بحلول نهاية اليوم#إيران pic.twitter.com/qguvJo15RK — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) August 15, 2022

However, he is quoted as saying that a no agreement on the nuclear deal will "not be the end of the world.