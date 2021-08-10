No Belly Dancing Please, This is Kuwait!

ALBAWABA - A Kuwaiti Member of Parliament comes under the spotlight in the nations English daily the Arab Times. Indeed, he raises much commentary on the social media
SPA SHUT … TIME THROUGH ETERNITY TO PROTECT RELIGION, TRADITION#Kuwait #SPA #BellyDancing https://t.co/Rd02Vo0L3u— ARAB TIMES - KUWAIT (@arabtimeskuwait) August 9, 2021
Fayez Al-Jomhour, in parliamentary session asked the Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Essa Al-Salman not to renew the license of the spa that is operating in the country.
#اسقاط_القروض_لليوم_ال_973#فايز_غنام_الجمهور— صالح خزام العتيبي (@ggdd61) August 7, 2021
بيض الله وجهكم🇰🇼🇰🇼🇰🇼👍#كرباج🇰🇼🇰🇼🇰🇼👍
شكرا'إثارة القضية ومطالبتكم أهالي الجهراء pic.twitter.com/ffpYI8EX4g
Why? The MP said the spa was organizing a belly dancing training course and this was beyond it should should be offering and is against Islam and the traditions of society.
المحامية غزلان الضفيري للنائب فايز الجمهور بعد اعتراضه على دورة الرقص الشرقي:— مباشر نيوز (@mobashernewss) August 8, 2021
وينك عن إعلانات المساج للرجال؟#الكويت pic.twitter.com/oInz8rhr9t
In turn, Minister Al Salman responded and indeed the license of the spa was revoked and needless to say the training course was cancelled.
شكرًا لاخوي النائب فايز غنام الجمهور وشكرا لوزارة التجارة على توضيحهم الموضوع والسبب انا اغلاق النادي كان لسبب ان الترخيص لا يسمح له باقامة دورات للرقص الشرقي https://t.co/p4SC0zTKPx— أحمد عبداللطيف الحمدان (@A7madain1) August 9, 2021
