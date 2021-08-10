No Belly Dancing Please, This is Kuwait!

ALBAWABA - A Kuwaiti Member of Parliament comes under the spotlight in the nations English daily the Arab Times. Indeed, he raises much commentary on the social media

Fayez Al-Jomhour, in parliamentary session asked the Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Essa Al-Salman not to renew the license of the spa that is operating in the country.

Why? The MP said the spa was organizing a belly dancing training course and this was beyond it should should be offering and is against Islam and the traditions of society.

المحامية غزلان الضفيري للنائب فايز الجمهور بعد اعتراضه على دورة الرقص الشرقي:



وينك عن إعلانات المساج للرجال؟#الكويت pic.twitter.com/oInz8rhr9t — مباشر نيوز (@mobashernewss) August 8, 2021

In turn, Minister Al Salman responded and indeed the license of the spa was revoked and needless to say the training course was cancelled.