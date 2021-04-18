No Fistfights Please: We Are Kuwaitis!

“Let everyone, MPs and the government know that Kuwait is greater than all of you. Kuwait will survive but and you will not. What is happening and what will happen in the near future such as arguments, accusations, abusing and fistfights between the MPs themselves or the MPs with ministers is not true democracy to which the Kuwaitis are accustomed,” columnist Talal Al-Enezi wrote for Al-Rai daily.

“Our democracy was distinguished and of a special nature, our democracy was praised by the peoples of the region, our democracy was a beacon for freedom of speech and expression, and respect for opinion and the opinion of others.

Kuwait's constitutional court ordered the country’s most outspoken opposition lawmaker expelled from parliament on Sunday, inflaming tensions between the government and legislature. Via @AP https://t.co/jqE7ZmIQWJ — Bloomberg (@business) March 14, 2021

“Today, unfortunately, our democracy is no longer what it used to be. Where is the defect? What’s wrong? Who is the reason? Is it in people, laws, regulations, and constitution, or practices? Development stalled, country lagged behind, and everything went into decline. Who is the reason, the government or the National Assembly? Is the defect in the parliament as a legislative body or in the members and the president?

Or the defect is in the government? “We need real frankness through a general national conference during which the areas of defects are studied and their causes and methods of treatment are to be found. We may need a constitutional amendment that I don’t know. “We may need to set new general rules. We may need an explanation of some articles of the constitution. We need to raise our voices in thinking because the country’s situation is not pleasing as we exit from one crisis and enter into another, and each side accuses the other and in the end, unfortunately, we discover the huge number of deals under the table, changing attitudes and moving from camp to camp.

Kuwait court expels harsh government critic from parliament https://t.co/AJ35lWIjcq — The Independent (@Independent) March 15, 2021

“We must have the courage to face our bitter reality, know its reality, diagnose its problems, develop appropriate solutions for it, and choose the best of them. In short, Kuwait does not deserve what is happening and it is a trust that hangs around everyone’s neck.”

Also: “Kuwait is one of the most generous countries in the world in terms of the amount of various subsidies its citizens receive, and it may be a rare state that takes care of its people from cradle to grave, without getting anything in return,” columnist Nijm Al-Shimmari wrote for Al-Shahed daily.

Kuwait parliament urges laws prohibiting normalisation https://t.co/MFuLIScH8f — Joe Catron 🇾🇪 #BidenEndTheBlockade (@jncatron) August 21, 2020

“The state here sponsors education and medicine at home and abroad for free, subsidizes water, electricity, and housing care, supports national labor and facilitates marriage through loan, passing through free easy loans, and free burial services.

“The question arises today is why all this hustle and bustle? Why are the cycles of conflict between the authorities on the one hand and the various wings on the other hand that we have become an example of ridicule?

“Here, there is an endless constitutional debate, and administrative and technical conflicts that hide behind endless class quotas, not to mention the concerns and the issues of geopolitics and Arab and international issues which form a dangerous controversial culture, while this culture does not reflect the Kuwaiti reality in its democratic approaches and what has been recognized in terms of controversy that diagnoses reality and stimulates reform.

“The most dangerous thing facing nations and calling them to great concern is their financial and economic deficit and how to direct the energies of their youth to live a comfortable life away from production to face future challenges and spreading motivation, as well as reviewing economic models to reduce future risks for the country by holding open and closed conferences to discuss developments in the economic reality whose effects have begun to plague the major economies of the world.

“The continuation of the consumer culture that generations have become accustomed to the way they live their lives, as an inevitable consequence, that the ship of the wealthy, the Titanic, will collide with the iceberg because the nation is preoccupied with the luxury of the ship and preoccupied with the constitutional debate while its management is leading it towards collision with an imperceptible speed.

“Postponing addressing the economic crisis under the pretext of corruption, the corrupt, and the debate of democracy and democrats in light of the struggle of the competing wings and the executives will inevitably speed up the collision of the ship.”

“Park Geun-hye, former president of South Korea — the fourth largest economy in the world and the second largest in Asia — was removed from office after standing trial and being imprisoned over a corruption scandal,” columnist Dr Mohammad Al-Duwaihees wrote for Al-Shahed daily.

“Park cried when she received a prison blanket to spend her first night in solitary confinement. She was imprisoned in April 2017 when she became inmate number 503. This is a just method in combating corruption as the law is applied on everyone — there is no difference between a superior and a subordinate or a prince and a public servant.

“These days, Kuwait is witnessing an uprising in the fight against corruption and corrupt people. Trials have affected many officials and influential people suspected of involvement in corruption, whether in the legislative authority or the executive authority.

This indicates the seriousness of the State’s approach in combating corruption and applying the law on everyone. This move makes the State more prestigious, while the citizens have a stronger sense of security and stability as no one is above the law.

“I hope the prosecution of influential corrupt individuals will be done professionally while ensuring justice and equality. I hope the social media platforms will not defame those under preliminary investigations, because the accused is innocent until proven guilty.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.