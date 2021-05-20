No Gaza Ceasefire Before Friday! Israel Security Officials

Israeli security officials do not expect a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip before Friday, an Israeli news outlet reported Thursday.

Israeli security officials do not expect attacks on Gaza to end before Friday, according to Channel 12 TV.

US President Joe Biden talked on the telephone Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and conveyed his expectation that tensions would be drastically reduced during the day on the road to a cease-fire.

But Netanyahu replied to Biden: "I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved."

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Twelve people have been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.

