No Gaza Ceasefire Before Friday! Israel Security Officials

Published May 20th, 2021 - 05:13 GMT
Israeli news: officials don't expect the end of the attacks before Friday
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021. Israeli air strikes pounded the Gaza Strip, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a key media building, while Palestinian militants launched rockets in return amid violence in the West Bank. Israel's air force targeted the 13-floor Jala Tower housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and the Associated Press news
A total of 227 people have been killed in Palestine, including 64 children and 38 women, since the beginning of the Israeli attacks on Gaza

Israeli security officials do not expect a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip before Friday, an Israeli news outlet reported Thursday. 

Israeli security officials do not expect attacks on Gaza to end before Friday, according to Channel 12 TV.

US President Joe Biden talked on the telephone Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and conveyed his expectation that tensions would be drastically reduced during the day on the road to a cease-fire.

But Netanyahu replied to Biden: "I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved."

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Twelve people have been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.

