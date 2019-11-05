No Kuwait Members Belong to ISIS Group - Govt Source

The antiterrorism authorities in Kuwait, including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Defense, are coordinating strongly to counter terrorist activities and dangers, and monitoring their cells, especially after a new leader of Daesh (ISIS) was appointed, reports Al-Qabas daily.

According to an informed source, the coordination is a part of the strategic moves in the country to eradicate extremism and terrorism. He said the authorities are working hand in hand without any opposing actions to ensure unity of purpose as a single team.





The source affirmed that there is no Kuwaiti fighter currently with ISIS, saying sympathy for terrorist groups has waned drastically this year. Regarding the global efforts and coordination among international coalition to counter terrorism, the source explained that the coalition is in harmony, and carrying out all duties to phase out terrorism and dry its sources. However, there is no conviction yet that the group has been defeated to zero level, so the world deals with it as being in existence. Nevertheless, efforts and actions are ongoing to achieve the desired result.

