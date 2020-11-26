'No Lying, No Russiagate': Trump Pardons First National Security Adviser Flynn

US President Donald Trump has pardoned his first national security adviser, who was charged after the so-called Russia probe.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" Trump tweeted.

Have a great life General Flynn! https://t.co/Qj21mnMP0k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

The so-called Russia investigation, run by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that Moscow sought to intervene in the 2016 presidential election.

The outgoing president had earlier told confidants that he was planning to pardon the retired lieutenant general, who is viewed by many Trump supporters as a victim of political retaliation by the Obama administration.

According to Axios, “In his final weeks in office, Trump is approaching the time when past presidents have granted pardons, and he has the potential to expunge his friends and supporters of all federal criminal convictions on his way out the door.”

The Trump campaign associate was among those likeliest to receive a pardon from the lame-duck president.

