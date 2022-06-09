  1. Home
No, Tunisia is Not 'Talking' to Israel

Published June 9th, 2022 - 11:01 GMT
Football fans hold up the flags of Tunisia (Bottom) and Palestine (Top) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off qualifier football match between UAE and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Qatar's Ar-Rayyan on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa ABUMUNES / AFP)
With Tunisia blasting reports as 'rumors' spread by sites linked to Israel, there has been no official comment from Israeli side

Tunisia on Thursday shot down reports of diplomatic talks with Israel, blasting them as "rumors spread by sites affiliated with Israel."

In a statement, Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry denied “what some websites affiliated with the occupying Israeli entity are promoting about false allegations about the existence of diplomatic talks with Tunisia."

"These websites have been spreading these rumors in repeated attempts to harm the image of our country and its firm position in support of the inalienable Palestinian right and the statute of limitations," it added.

"Tunisia is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with an occupying entity ... as (Tunisia) supports the Palestinian brothers in their struggle until their legitimate rights are restored,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, Arab media outlets, citing Israeli website Hayom, reported news of "diplomatic talks between Tunisia and Israel regarding a possible normalization rapprochement."

There was no official comment on the reports from the Israeli side.

 

Since September 2020, under a controversial initiative known as the Abraham Accords, the Arab states of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan have signed deals to normalize relations with Israel.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnations from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

