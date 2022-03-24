North Korea Fires Suspected Missile Towards Japan

  1. Home
Published March 24th, 2022 - 06:44 GMT
North Korea fired what officials suspected to be a missile towards Japan in a provocative weapons test on Thursday March 24, 2022.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement reported by AFP that, "North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastwards."

Following the launch Japan's coastguard released an emergency warning to ships in the Sea of Japan that a missile potentially launched by North Korea had been launched, AFP reported.

 

 

