North Korea Fires Suspected Missile Towards Japan

North Korea fired what officials suspected to be a missile towards Japan in a provocative weapons test on Thursday March 24, 2022.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement reported by AFP that, "North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastwards."
Following the launch Japan's coastguard released an emergency warning to ships in the Sea of Japan that a missile potentially launched by North Korea had been launched, AFP reported.
Via SyndiGate.info
