Novelist Salman Rushdie Stabbed on a New York Stage

ALBAWABA - Salman Rushdie - well-known novelist and author of the Satanic Verses, was stabbed in the neck in New York.

#BREAKING Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound in neck, condition unknown, police say pic.twitter.com/AwXKCyobwi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 12, 2022

The stabbing is going viral on the social media. He was attacked on a New York stage as he was about to give a lecture.

The novel published in 1988 brought attention beyond his imagination when it sparked a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for his death by Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as it was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of the Prophet Mohammed, according to AFP.

Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practising Muslims and himself is an atheist, was forced to go underground as a bounty was put on his head -- which remains today. For years Rushdie was under death threats protected by police after writing the Satanic Verses novel in 1988 according to the French news agency.